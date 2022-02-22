India climb to top of T20I rankings

DUBAI: A series whitewash over West Indies has helped India overtake England at the top of the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings on Monday.

India registered a thumping 17-run win against West Indies in the final T20 on Sunday, completing a 3-0 resounding series win.The win nudged India to the top of the rankings in the shorter format and they have equalled England’s rating points.

Even though England and India have the same rating points, 269 after 39 matches, India have bagged 10,484 points while England has 10,474. India defended in excess of 180 plus score in the second T20I and before that made light work of 158 run chase in the first T20I.

Australia are ranked sixth after the 4-1 series win against Sri Lanka while West Indies have slipped to seven and Afghanistan are on the eighth position. Pakistan are third with 266 points, New Zealand fourth with 255 and South Africa fifth with 253. Australia (249) remain in sixth after their 4-1 series victory over Sri Lanka.