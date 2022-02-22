Qaisar wants to train in Tokyo for Commonwealth Games

KARACHI: Pakistan’s highly talented judoka Qaisar Afridi wants to train in Tokyo in order to prepare well for the Commonwealth Games.

“Yes, my personal plan is to go to Tokyo for two months training. I have shared this plan with Tokyo-based Olympian Shah Hussain and he has offered me all kind of support. InshaAllah I will go there if things go in the right direction,” Qaisar told ‘The News’ in an interview on Monday.

Having clinched bronze medal recently in the Asia-Oceania Junior Championship in Beirut, Qaisar has emerged as a bright medal prospect for Pakistan in the Commonwealth Games slated to be held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.

Qaisar said if he is able to go to Tokyo then it will boost his gold medal chances in the Birmingham event. “It will be a huge boost, no doubt, if I am able to go there. Tokyo is a perfect place for training and there we have Shah Hussain who has loads of experience, having played two back-to-back Olympics,” said Qaisar, who represents WAPDA.

He has been training hard at Hayatabad, Peshawar, for one month. He trains for six hours daily, three hours in the morning and three in the evening. But the big issue he is facing is that he has no tough training partners. He also trains without a coach.

“It’s a big negative that I have been training without a coach since 2017. I also go to international events without a coach. From 2015 to 2017, I trained under Iranian coach Sajjad Kazmi but for the last four years or so the absence of a coach has hurt my training,” Qaisar said.

“I am very much confident. If I get a quality foreign coach, I can even win medals at the highest level. My stint in junior events has ended and I will now take part in senior events in international circuit but I need proper coaching to hone my skills,” Qaisar said.

“Without a coach there are many problems that a fighter faces during preparation. I have to cope with them all alone. My family has been backing me as they want me to secure medals at the world level. I need proper support at this stage,” said Qaisar, who clinched gold in the last South Asian Games in Nepal.

He said that proper nutrition is needed when an athlete is preparing for major events. “My diet cost is very high and it’s obvious that I cannot meet this requirement. You may face injuries and you need proper treatment. When you manage all these things all alone it becomes a big issue,” said Qaisar, who hails from Qambarkhel tribe of Khyber district.

Currently there is no camp from Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) for the Commonwealth Games. All fighters are training on their own.

The PJF is yet to hire a foreign coach. Olympian judoka Shah Hussain claimed the first ever silver for Pakistan in the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games. In the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, judo was not included. And this time there is a big chance of a few medals in judo in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

“The PJF wants to send the team abroad for training ahead of the Commonwealth Games. Let’s see what happens. But personally I am determined to get foreign training where I will also get some tough sparring partners and that will improve my game,” Qaisar said.

He said he was also targeting Asian Games and South Asian Games. A senior official of the PJF in a recent interview with this correspondent said that Qaisar would be one of the key fighters who would play the 2024 Paris Olympics Qualifiers. Qaiser will play in -100kg, a weight category in which Shah Hussain played during the last few years.

In a national event held recently in Peshawar, Qaisar impressed Shah Hussain a lot. Shah told this correspondent after the event that he played a fight against Qaisar and found him a big future prospect for the country.