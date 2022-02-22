Italy’s ambassador to Australia dies after falling from balcony

ROME: The Italian ambassador to Australia has died after falling from a balcony while on holiday in her hometown. Francesca Tardioli died in her Foligno house on Saturday evening, where she had been alone at the time.

A family member had alerted the authorities but emergency services were unable to revive her. Police are now investigating the incident. "With infinite sadness, we mourn the passing of Francesca Tardioli, Ambassador of Italy in Canberra, and join in the grief of her loved ones," the Italian foreign ministry wrote on Twitter. "We will remember her with affection for her admirable professional and human qualities: a great diplomat and servant of the State."