Greece resumes search for ferry fire survivors

CORFU, Greece: Greek rescuers on Monday resumed the search for 10 people still missing from a ferry fire that has killed at least one truck driver, with three survivors still in hospital.
Television footage showed smoke still billowing from the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia, more than three days after a fire ripped through the vessel as it sailed from Igoumenitsa in Greece to Brindisi in Italy with nearly 300 people aboard. Most of the passengers were quickly evacuated within an hour on Friday, and a 21-year-old Belarussian truck driver emerged alive on Sunday.
TEHRAN: An Iranian F-5 fighter jet crashed into a school compound in the northwestern city of Tabriz on Monday,...
ROME: The Italian ambassador to Australia has died after falling from a balcony while on holiday in her hometown....
LONDON: Britain’s elections watchdog asked the government on Monday to reconsider proposed changes to its oversight...
GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: Construction workers at a building site in northern Gaza have uncovered 31...
NEW DELHI: Bibhu Prakash Swain believed in soulmates and true love, or so he told at least 18 women he allegedly...
OTTAWA: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday defended his use of emergency powers to end weeks-long...
