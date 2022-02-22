 
close
Tuesday February 22, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Greece resumes search for ferry fire survivors

By AFP
February 22, 2022

CORFU, Greece: Greek rescuers on Monday resumed the search for 10 people still missing from a ferry fire that has killed at least one truck driver, with three survivors still in hospital.

Television footage showed smoke still billowing from the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia, more than three days after a fire ripped through the vessel as it sailed from Igoumenitsa in Greece to Brindisi in Italy with nearly 300 people aboard. Most of the passengers were quickly evacuated within an hour on Friday, and a 21-year-old Belarussian truck driver emerged alive on Sunday.

Comments