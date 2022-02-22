Spain church pledges probe into child abuse

MADRID: Spain’s Catholic Church said on Monday a law firm would carry out an independent investigation into allegations of child abuse involving its clergy as political pressure grows to hold an inquiry.
The legal team will "open an independent channel" to receive complaints, review the legal procedures to punish criminal practices and help the authorities clarify the facts, the CEE Episcopal Conference, which groups Spain’s leading bishops, said in a statement.
The firm, Cremades & Calvo-Sotelo, would also "set up a protection system in line with society’s demands", the statement said. Church leaders will further address the matter at a news conference on Tuesday.
TEHRAN: An Iranian F-5 fighter jet crashed into a school compound in the northwestern city of Tabriz on Monday,...
ROME: The Italian ambassador to Australia has died after falling from a balcony while on holiday in her hometown....
LONDON: Britain’s elections watchdog asked the government on Monday to reconsider proposed changes to its oversight...
GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: Construction workers at a building site in northern Gaza have uncovered 31...
NEW DELHI: Bibhu Prakash Swain believed in soulmates and true love, or so he told at least 18 women he allegedly...
OTTAWA: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday defended his use of emergency powers to end weeks-long...
Comments