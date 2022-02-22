Spain church pledges probe into child abuse

MADRID: Spain’s Catholic Church said on Monday a law firm would carry out an independent investigation into allegations of child abuse involving its clergy as political pressure grows to hold an inquiry.

The legal team will "open an independent channel" to receive complaints, review the legal procedures to punish criminal practices and help the authorities clarify the facts, the CEE Episcopal Conference, which groups Spain’s leading bishops, said in a statement.

The firm, Cremades & Calvo-Sotelo, would also "set up a protection system in line with society’s demands", the statement said. Church leaders will further address the matter at a news conference on Tuesday.