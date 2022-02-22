Indian conjoined twins vote in dark glasses

AMRITSAR, India: A pair of conjoined twins wore dark glasses so they could not see who the other voted for as they cast ballots for the first time in northern India.
Sohan and Mohan Singh, 19, are joined at the hip and share several organs as well as legs. They live in a charitable home after being abandoned at birth. Wearing colourful checked shirts and matching black turbans, the brothers cast their votes on Sunday in state elections in Punjab.
"I felt really nice. They made good arrangements for us to vote," Sohan told AFP on Monday from the holy city of Amritsar where they live. "We were given dark glasses so that we could not see who we voted for inside the polling booth." India, the world’s largest democracy, follows a secret ballot system to ensure free and fair elections, with all citizens above 18 years eligible to vote.
TEHRAN: An Iranian F-5 fighter jet crashed into a school compound in the northwestern city of Tabriz on Monday,...
ROME: The Italian ambassador to Australia has died after falling from a balcony while on holiday in her hometown....
LONDON: Britain’s elections watchdog asked the government on Monday to reconsider proposed changes to its oversight...
GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: Construction workers at a building site in northern Gaza have uncovered 31...
NEW DELHI: Bibhu Prakash Swain believed in soulmates and true love, or so he told at least 18 women he allegedly...
OTTAWA: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday defended his use of emergency powers to end weeks-long...
Comments