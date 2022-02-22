Russia invasion would seek to brutally ‘crush’ Ukrainians: White House

WASHINGTON: US intelligence suggests any Russian invasion of Ukraine would employ a particularly brutal strategy to "crush" the civilian population, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Monday.

The White House official also warned that the prospects of a peaceful solution were slipping through the hourglass, with Russian troops massed at the Ukraine border, and with skirmishes erupting and shells being fired by Moscow-backed rebels against Ukrainian positions in the country’s eastern region.

A Russian invasion of its ex-Soviet neighbor, which Washington and the West warns could come any day, would be an "extremely violent" operation that "will cost the lives of Ukrainians and Russians, civilians and military personnel alike," Sullivan told NBC News. "But we also have intelligence to suggest that there will be an even greater form of brutality" by Russian forces, he added.

"It will be a war waged by Russia on the Ukrainian people to repress them, to crush them, to harm them." The United States had earlier warned the United Nations of the existence of a blacklist drawn up by Moscow of Ukrainians "to be killed" or detained in the event of an invasion, according to a letter obtained Sunday by AFP.

Washington has "credible information that Russian forces will likely use lethal measures to disperse peaceful protests or otherwise counter peaceful exercises of perceived resistance from civilian populations," says the message, addressed to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet.

Moscow denies it plans to attack its neighbor, but is seeking a guarantee that Ukraine will never join Nato and that the transatlantic alliance will remove forces from Eastern Europe, demands the West has refused.

France has proposed that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart Joe Biden hold a summit to defuse soaring tensions, but the prospects of avoiding conflict were dimming, according to Sullivan. "The likelihood that there is a diplomatic solution -- given the troop movements of the Russians -- is diminishing hour by hour," he told ABC News.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Moscow was considering recognising the independence of east Ukraine’s two separatist republics, a step that would further escalate the Ukraine crisis.

The rebel leaders of Donetsk and Lugansk made a coordinated appeal to Putin for Moscow to recognise them earlier on Monday. The Russian parliament has also asked Putin to recognise the pro-Moscow separatist territories, which declared themselves independent of Kyiv’s rule after Ukraine’s 2014 pro-EU revolution.

"Our goal is to listen to our colleagues and determine our next steps in this direction, bearing in mind both the appeals of the leaders of the DNR and LNR to recognise their independence," Putin said, using the acronyms for the two separatist regions.

Putin made his remarks during an unscheduled meeting of Russia’s security council, which brings together the country’s most senior defence and security officials. Calls for recognition from the rebels came as the Ukraine crisis escalated sharply on Monday, with fears mounting that Russia is paving the way for an all-out invasion of its western neighbour.

"I ask you to recognise the sovereignty and independence of the Lugansk People’s Republic," separatist Leonid Pasechnik said in a video aired on Russian state television. Denis Pushilin, the rebel head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, made a similar appeal.

"On behalf of all the people of the Donetsk People’s Republic, we ask you to recognise the Donetsk People’s Republic as an independent, democratic legal and social state," Pushilin said. He said the move could possibly "prevent casualties among civilians", accusing Ukraine of planning an attack, which Kyiv has firmly denied.

Pushilin also asked Putin to agree on a "friendship" agreement with the breakaway territory, that would include cooperation in defence. Washington has said that Moscow’s recognition of the territories would "constitute a gross violation of international law." The West accuses Russia of preparing to attack Ukraine after surrounding it with more than 150,000 troops. Russia has denied planning an invasion.