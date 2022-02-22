Apartheid by Israel

In a damning recent report, Amnesty International has accused the Israeli regime of apartheid and major atrocities directed against the Palestinian people. The report states that the restrictions on the movement of Palestinians, removing land that belonged to them, arresting Palestinians, and the lack of rights awarded to them in East Jerusalem, other parts of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip is akin to apartheid and should be treated as such under the Apartheid Convention, which describes the offence as a major violation of human rights.

The Amnesty report also says that Palestinians are treated as 'lesser citizens' and do not have the same rights as Israelis. The report, immediately and conveniently dubbed by the Zionist regime and its supporters as anti-Semitic, demands that action be taken to provide the Palestinians a safer and more equal existence. In this context, the detailed report, which has been compiled by Palestinians, Israelis, and international experts, puts together a long list of abuses and demands that countries which continue to support Israel by providing it with arms and other kinds of aid be prevented from doing so. It is time that the world faces the facts. While the Jews who were expelled from Europe in 1947 certainly have a right to a place they can call home, this should not come at the cost of Palestinians who were deprived of their land and since then have lived as increasingly oppressed citizens in their own home.

There are many steps Israel has to be forced into taking for there to be any chance for peace. First, it has to end its inhumane blockades. A people who are angry and starving are justified in using whatever means they have to end this occupation – in this case all they have are Hamas’s rockets and sticks and stones. Then, Israel needs to recognise the right to return of Palestinians who have been displaced from their homes. There needs to be an immediate end to the construction of new settlements on disputed territory and the removal of existing settlements. The system of apartheid that Israel has imposed, where Palestinians live in isolated bantustans, will have to be ended. And the pressure needs to come from an international community that has largely abdicated its duty to the Palestinian people. Temporary ceasefires will never work if the architecture of occupation is still standing.