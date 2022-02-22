Democracy now

This refers to the letter ‘ Dreams of democracy’ by Huma Arif (February 20). The writer has correctly pointed out the hurdles that hinder the establishment of true democracy in the country. However, the solutions to these problems also lie in democracy. Despite the fact that there is a paucity of good leadership in Pakistan, the first National Security Policy (NSP) creates hope for the establishment of democracy – and betterment of people – in Pakistan.
One believes that democracy is a viable form of government for the country. The only thing that needs to be done is to impart education to all without discrimination. After all, only when all people are properly educated can they have enough discernment to elect sincere and devoted people to govern the country.
Syeda Hadia Bakhtawar
Nankana Sahib
