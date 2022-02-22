A new lease

This refers to the article ‘Revival of unions’ by Mansoor Raza (February 17). The decision to restore student unions is appreciable. However, there are many concerns that need to be addressed if the government wants to ensure that unions prove effective.

First, the relevant authorities must ensure that union members are heard properly by universities. Second, union members must be protected from undue political pressure. Third, there should be a mechanism to ensure that union members do not abuse their power for personal benefits.

Zohaib Ahmed

Hub