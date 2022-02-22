A new lease

This refers to the article ‘Revival of unions’ by Mansoor Raza (February 17). The decision to restore student unions is appreciable. However, there are many concerns that need to be addressed if the government wants to ensure that unions prove effective.
First, the relevant authorities must ensure that union members are heard properly by universities. Second, union members must be protected from undue political pressure. Third, there should be a mechanism to ensure that union members do not abuse their power for personal benefits.
Zohaib Ahmed
Hub
This refers to the letter ‘ Dreams of democracy’ by Huma Arif . The writer has correctly pointed out the hurdles...
This refers to the news report ‘PM Imran Khan pays surprise visit to Naya Pakistan project’ . The prime...
The country is facing the worst law and order situation. Many cities have become dangerous to live in, as all types of...
There is no denying that our society is an ultraconservative one where women are denied even their constitutional...
This refers to the editorial ‘The petrol shock’ . Each year, Pakistan spends billions of dollars on importing oil....
This refers to the news report ‘Health crisis: Authorities pledge to improve morphine availability for cancer...
Comments