Without my home

This refers to the news report ‘PM Imran Khan pays surprise visit to Naya Pakistan project’ (February 12). The prime minister’s visit was appreciable as it showed his interest in the project. He should also consider making a surprise visit to Phase 4 (Sector G-14/1, 2, 3) of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA), Islamabad. The physical possession of the plots was to be handed over to the allottees within 36 months of the provisional allotment. It is worth noting that the scheme was launched in December 2003 for retired federal government employees.
This scheme was launched with good intentions to help retired employees have their houses, but the sheer lack of interest kept the programme pending. Many of the applicants have now died, are on their death beds, or have simply given up. No one knows why the project was halted all of a sudden. However, several people believe that some officials are deliberately stalling the project to buy plot files through their agents at low prices to later sell them at exorbitant prices. The PM should look into this matter.
Ahmad Jamal
Peshawar
