Life in Gotham

The country is facing the worst law and order situation. Many cities have become dangerous to live in, as all types of violent crimes like murders, rape, kidnapping and armed robberies have become regular occurrences.
Criminals openly wander the streets looking for their next victim. The government must address this as soon as possible.
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
