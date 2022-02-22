Legitimate concerns

There is no denying that our society is an ultraconservative one where women are denied even their constitutional rights. To protest this, a number of women celebrate March 8 – International Women’s Day – by arranging the Aurat March, which allows women from all segments of society to get together and voice their concerns. Although the march has always been under heat from right-wing and extremist groups, this time things have gone too far. The federal minister of religious affairs has asked the prime minister to impose a ban on the Aurat March. Instead, he wishes to observe ‘Hijab Day’ on March 8 in support of the discrimination faced by Muslim women in India. One is compelled to ask: what about the grievances of Pakistani women who face financial and social problems that can even endanger their lives?

In a country where minors are raped and brutally murdered and women are harassed, it is imperative to give them a space to voice their concerns. The move to ban Aurat March will also not augur well for Pakistan’s international image. Instead of slapping a humiliating ban on the Aurat March, the government must facilitate the organisers and participants of the march and pay heed to their demands.

Sajjad Khattak

Attock