Poor policies

This refers to the editorial ‘The petrol shock’ (February 17). Each year, Pakistan spends billions of dollars on importing oil. Since the price of crude oil has reached $95 per barrel in the international market and that there is simply no space in our deficit-ridden budget to absorb this increase, the burden is now being passed on to end consumers. The recent increase in the number of cars has also contributed to higher fuel consumption in the country, further straining our resources.

Such policies pose a serious risk to the economy, especially when we are already so dependent on IMF loans. The country is in a serious crisis – and there is no silver lining on the horizon.

Arif Majeed

Karachi