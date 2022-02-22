Must they suffer?

This refers to the news report ‘Health crisis: Authorities pledge to improve morphine availability for cancer patients’ (February 19). It is unfortunate that patients from low- and middle-income countries like Pakistan, have to suffer unnecessarily because of the unavailability of drugs. Our prime minister should take steps to address this issue that continues to affect thousands of patients.

Many other countries have gone through the process of balancing laws to prevent the misuse of opioids while simultaneously improving their availability for clinical use. To reach that balance in Pakistan, our leadership must show commitment. Efforts to improve the availability of these drugs also require parallel efforts to educate physicians and patients on the subject.

Mariam Khan

Lahore