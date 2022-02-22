PM’s visit

Supporters of Prime Minister Imran Khan in Mandi Bahauddin had expected that he would discuss the initiatives and reforms his government planned to introduce in the city. They wanted to know about the measures that were being taken to bring some relief to the poor suffering under the burden of inflation. However, the prime minister, as usual, ended up speaking in great detail about the actions he had planned against ‘corrupt’ politicians – a problem many people now consider irrelevant to their suffering. Imran Khan missed the opportunity to highlight any good done by his government and rekindle people’s hope for better times.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Islamabad
