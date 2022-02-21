TransPeshawar dismisses allegations about award

PESHAWAR: TransPeshawar on Sunday termed the allegation about the award as false and baseless.

Through a statement issued here, TransPeshawar spokesperson Umair Khan said that the Gold designation of BRT Peshawar was based on the international evaluation tools for assessing the Bus Rapid Transit System.

He said that all BRTs around the globe were evaluated on the same set tools of evaluation by the technical committee of the BRT Standard. The Technical Committee of BRT Standard comprises of globally renowned organizations and experts of BRT, he added.

The spokesperson said these organisations included World Bank, UN Habitat, UNEP, BARR Foundation, Rockefeller foundation, Climate works foundation, GIZ, Despacio, ICCT, ADB etc. He said that after independent evaluation by experts, the status of the BRTs were updated on the World BRT ranking, the only platform in the world to do so.

“The presence of Peshawar BRT with highest score of 97 out of 100 and status of gold standard designation can be seen on https://www.itdp.org/library/standards-and-guides/the-bus-rapid-transit-standard/best-practices-2013/ The authenticity of the award speaks for itself,” he added.

He said that the “Urban Transport pre-feasibility study for Peshawar” was completed in 2014, the organizations involved were City Development Initiative for Asia, Urban Policy Unit, P&DD, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ADB and Infrastructure Project Development Facility.

The Project Preparatory and Technical Assistance (PPTA), which included preliminary design and detailed feasibility was awarded to Desain Mobilitas Indonesia (DESMOBI), he clarified. The study was completed in 2016 and DESMOBI provided preliminary design and feasibility study.