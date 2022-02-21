Man killed for honour in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A man was killed for honour in Azakhel Payan in the district here on Sunday, sources said. One Farhad Ali told the police that he was going to his agriculture fields along with his brother Rehan Ali on a motorcycle when the accused Tahir Akbar and his son Fahad opened fire on them on Cherat Road.

He said that his escaped unhurt in the firing while his brother Rehan Ali was killed. He said that six years back, the daughter of Tahir Akbar had married his brother Rehan Ali without the consent of her family, which had angered them. He said that Tahir Akbar and his son Fahad killed his brother.