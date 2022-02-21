Urdu University students visit Malir Cantt

KARACHI: Students and faculty members of the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology visited the Malir Cantt on Saturday.
The students’s visit was part of a regular programme ‘A Day with the Army’. The students and the faculty of the Federal Urdu University, offered Fatiha and laid a floral wreath at the Shuhada Monument.
Later they spent a complete day with troops. An interactive session was held and documentaries about Armed Forces were also shown. In the day long activity, participants witnessed a display of various weapons and equipment and were briefed about their use and functionality.
