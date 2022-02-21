Man hit to death

 
Monday February 21, 2022
February 21, 2022

LAHORE: A young man was hit to death by a speeding car in the Chuhng police area on Sunday. The rashly-driven car rammed into a shop after hitting the victim. The accused driver fled. The victim was identified as Salahuddin, a local textile supervisor.

