Stray dog bites five of a family

RAHIMYAR KHAN: Five members of a family, including four children, were injured when a stray dog bit them here on Sunday. Reportedly, three-year-old Iman Fatima, two-year-old Zainab, two-year-old Adnan, two-year-old Ayan and 25-year-old Naseem Bibi of Khanpur were present in their home when a mad dog attacked them and injured them severely. The injured were rushed to the Sheikh Zayed Hospital.