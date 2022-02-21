Horse & Cattle Show a historic event: minister

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti in a statement on Saturday said that the Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab will organize competitions of traditional sports during the upcoming Horse & Cattle Show.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said that the Horse & Cattle Show will help a lot in the promotion of Punjab’s culture and legacy among the young generation. “Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab is making excellent arrangements for the smooth holding of National Horse & Cattle Show events”.

He further said that the Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab is making effective efforts for the growth of traditional sports in accordance with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. “The teams from all provinces will participate in football, hockey, kabaddi, volleyball, wrestling, tug-of-war and gymnastics competitions scheduled to be held in connection with Horse & Cattle Show at different venues of Nishtar Park Complex from March 10 to 12, 2022”.