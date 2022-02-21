Female cop escapes assault attempt

LAHORE: Police arrested a security guard for allegedly attempting to assault a female cop here on Thursday night.

The cop of Chung was returning home after duty when she forgot her way. She went to a deserted and dark street where she saw two guards. She asked them to help her reach Ferozepur Road, but they misguided her to a deserted place and tried to assault her. The female cop made a hue and cry, alerting people. The guards fled the scene. Gulberg police registered an FIR on the complaint of the victim’s father and arrested one of the accused.