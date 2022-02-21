‘Shelter Home in Lalamusa to be converted into Ehsaas Ghar’

LALAMUSA: Deputy Commissioner Dr Khurram Shahzad has said that the Shelter Home at the Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital built under public-private partnership will be converted into Ehsaas Ghar.

The Shelter Home can accommodate 200 attendants and meal of two times would also be provided to the attendants staying at the Shelter Home. The DC said this in a review meeting regarding the arrangements at shelter home on Sunday. He said that the Shelter Home would be converted into Ehsaas Ghar and clothes and medicines would also be provided to the people.