FIA initiates probe against senior officer of Sindh PA

KARACHI: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Karachi’s has initiated an investigation against the Additional Secretary of Sindh Assembly for alleged forgery of his service record, following an official complaint by the management of Sindh Assembly.

In January 2022, the Assembly authorities had approached Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to hold an inquiry against its Additional Secretary Habib Samejo for alleged forgery in his service record with the connivance of officials of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and Accountant General (AG) Office. FIA Karachi’s Anti Human Trafficking Cell issued notices to the Secretary Sindh Assembly, directing Habib Samejo and other officers to appear before Inquiry Officer, Sub-Inspector Saba Jaffery for recording their statements, along with the documentary evidence.

According to documentary evidence available with The News, a written complaint was sent to Director General FIA by provincial Assembly higher authorities for conducting of inquiry against Assembly’s Add Secy (AS) Habib Samejo and collaborating officials of NADRA and AG Sindh officials who helped him to temper with his computerized national identity card and service record.

According to FIA sources, Muhammad Habib Samejo, Additional Secretary of Sindh Assembly was appointed on April 18, 1982, as Watchman (Chowkidar) in grade 1, when under the mandatory government service rules and law the candidate must be at least 18 years of age. According to Nadra record, Samejo had two NlCs, one of which was issued in 1988 and another one issued sometime earlier. It was through this earlier issued NIC that he gained entry into the government service and later by tempering, managed to get another NIC issued in 1988 to conceal his actual age.

According to the complaint, as per CNIC and payslip, Samejo's date of birth falls on April 2, 1969, which shows him to be of approximately 13 years at the time of entry into government service. Assuming if he was appointed at 18, then his date of birth must be 1964 instead of 1969 and according to that, he should have retired on April 2, 2021. This clearly shows he tempered his CNIC with the help of NADRA officials and committed a serious crime. The complaint highlights that as per his pay slip of December, 2021 issued by Accountant General Sindh office, his length of service is 34 years and nine months. But according to his appointment date which is 1982, his actual length of service should be approximately 39 years which manifests that he manipulated his service records at A.G Sindh office by taking advantage of being the Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDO) of Provincial Assembly of Sindh. The Sindh Assembly additional secretary is also accused of manipulating NADRA record of his entire family.

The senior officers of the Sindh Assembly asked FIA authorities to initiate a thorough investigation against Muhammad Habib Samejo, Additional Secretary of Sindh Assembly, and officials of NADRA and Accountant General Office who connived with him. It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh Assembly had admitted before the Sindh High Court about illegalities and violation of Supreme Court orders in appointments and promotions of assembly’s 11 top officers, including Additional Secretary Habib Samejo.

This reporter approached Secretary Sindh Assembly Umar Farooq Buriro and Additional Secretary Habib Samejo for their version on the issue, called their official and cell numbers and also sent them detailed messages at their WhatsApp numbers but till the filing of the story, both avoided to respond.