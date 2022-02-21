PFA destroys 4,000 rotten eggs, fake butter

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 4000 dirty rotten eggs and 76 kg sub-standard butter during a raid on a bakery in Shalimar Town, on Saturday.

PFA Director General Rafaqat Ali Nisswana said that PFA took action against the bakery due to using putrid eggs powder for the manufacturing of bakery items. He added that the production unit of the bakery was also sealed due to its worst condition. He said that the food business operator failed to take preventative measures to control pests and present the medical certificates of the workers to the raiding team on the spot.

Apart from that, PFA watchdogs also witnessed the worst condition of hygiene, the presence of cobwebs and poor storage system, he said. The DG further said that PFA will deal with iron hands to food business operators and revoke their licenses who are involved in continuous violation of the laws.

said that the preparation of products from substandard and adulterated ingredients is a ‘silent killer’ for human health. He said that people could inform PFA about the adulteration mafia on its facebook page, mobile application and toll-free number 080080500.