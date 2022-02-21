Pakistani cricketers grilled, punished abroad

LAHORE: Many countries have probed, haunted and punished quite a few Pakistani cricketers for both good and bad reasons during their foreign tours, unlike the ‘lenient’ Pakistan where an Australian player, James Faulkner, was helped to go off scot-free Saturday despite the fact that he was allegedly found guilty of having resorted to hooliganism while being drunk at the hotel where the Pakistan Super Leagues teams were residing in.

Faulkner, who has featured in just one Test match, some 69 One-Day Internationals and 24 T20 Internationals for Australia, had caused a ruckus under the pretext that since the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had not honoured contractual agreement related to the ongoing Pakistan Super League, he was opting out.

But while 'opting out' of the franchise cricket, Faulkner had made a lot of noise and damaged the hotel property --images of which were shown on the screens of Pakistani news channels. Strangely enough, instead of allowing the law of the land to take its course against the 31-year-old Faulkner, the PCB officials escorted him in full protocol to Lahore Airport and facilitated him in taking a flight to Doha.

This ugly incident is quite an eye-opener just days ahead of the Australian cricket team’s tour of Pakistan after 24 long years. Following are some major incidents where Pakistani cricketers had found themselves under the microscope of law for both genuine and non-genuine reasons during their international tours:

Research shows that in April 1993, Pakistani star cricketers Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Aqib Javed and Mushtaq Ahmed were arrested in the West Indies and charged with possession of marijuana.

They were found culpable of consuming banned substances for both pleasure and performance enhancement. Pakistan had gone on to lose the Test series 2-0, as its key players were quizzed by local police at regular intervals.

A Nov 1, 2006, report of leading cricket website "Cricinfo" had stated: "The row reached diplomatic levels as Grenadian cricket officials lobbied the Prime Minister, Nicholas Braitwaite, and asked him to intervene on the players' behalf. In the end the storm blew over, but the start of the first Test in Trinidad was postponed by a day to allow the players to recover from the mental stress."

In March 2007, national cricket Captain Inzamam-ul-Haq, manager Talat Ali and assistant coach Mushtaq Ahmed were questioned in connection with the mysterious death of the Pakistani coach, Bob Woolmer, in the West Indies.

Woolmer, 58, a former England player and Pakistan's cricket coach, had died after being found unconscious in his hotel room in Jamaica. The move came three hours before the team was due to fly out of the West Indies. Inzamam had been preparing to leave the hotel when police appeared. He was seen walking with his luggage to reception.

British newspaper “Daily Mail” had quoted the-then media manager of Pakistani cricket team as saying: “Police had asked Inzamam two questions specifically. The first was why he had changed his room from the 12th floor (where Woolmer was murdered) to the fifth floor. Inzamam had made the change before the attack on Bob and he explained that he did it because he wanted to be nearer to the other players on the fifth floor. The second question was what time he had gone to bed, but I don’t know what his answer to this query was!”

The “Wisden,” also dubbed as the Bible of Cricket, had later stated: “A large man, he had recently been diagnosed with diabetes. It was later discovered that his heart weighed an abnormally heavy 520 grams, with an enlarged left ventricle and a distinct narrowing of the coronary arteries: three-quarters of diabetics die of heart attacks."

According to this widely-acclaimed Cricket reference book, Woolmer also suffered from a sleep disorder, which meant he would stop breathing in his sleep unless he wore a mask attached to a machine that kept his air passages open.

In 2011, Muhammad Aamir, Salman Butt and Muhammad Asif became the first players in the world to be convicted and then sentenced on charges of match fixing by any court of law.

In February 2011, it was announced that the International Cricket Council had banned all three players — Salman Butt for 10 years, of which five were suspended, Asif for seven years, of which two were suspended, and Amir for five years.

Salman Butt was told to pay 30,937 pounds, Amir 9,389 pounds, and Asif 8,120 pounds as British prosecution costs. This money was already in the hands of the London police.

In November 2011, the “BBC News” had reported: “Former Pakistan cricket captain Salman Butt has been jailed for 30 months for his part in the conspiracy to bowl deliberate no-balls in last year's Test match against England. Asif was jailed for one year and bowler Mohammad Amir has been sentenced to six months. Cricket agent Mazhar Majeed was jailed for two years and eight months. The men were arrested after the fourth Test between Pakistan and England in August 2010.”

Muhammad Asif was also tested positive in Dubai for prohibited drugs in 2006, leading to the imposition of a ban which was later overturned on appeal.

He was later withdrawn from Pakistan's World Cup squad with an unrelated injury. He was detained after being suspected of possessing drugs, and was then found to have tested positive for a banned substance during the Indian Premier League.

In January 2010, Shahid Afridi was banned for two Twenty20 internationals after being found guilty of ball-tampering during Pakistan's two-wicket loss to Australia in Perth.

In June 2012, Danish Kaneria, a Pakistan leg spinner, was banned for life from any cricket under the jurisdiction of the English Cricket Board after being found guilty of corruption by a disciplinary panel.

On Feb 7, 2020, Pakistani opening batsman, Nasir Jamshed, was jailed in London for 17 months for his part in a spot-fixing scandal.

According to the “BBC News,” Nasir Jamshed had encouraged other players to fix a Pakistan Super League game in February 2018 by getting batsmen to avoid scoring runs from certain balls in return for a share of £30,000.

In April 2010, just ahead of his planned marriage to Indian tennis player, Sania Mirza, Indian police had questioned Pakistani cricketer, Shoaib Malik, about another woman who claimed to be his wife.

According to “The Guardian,” Malik’s passport was seized as Ayesha Siddique had alleged that Malik married her in June 2002. She accused him of subjecting her to cruelty and harassment by denying that the wedding took place and by trying to marry another Indian woman.