Punjab govt expanding emergency services in all tehsils: SAPM

LAHORE: The graduation ceremony of 298 Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) including 25 instructors trained for the establishment of Emergency Service in tehsils of Punjab was held at the Emergency Services Academy (ESA) here on Saturday.

The cadets of the 37th Basic Rescue Course including 15-female cadets took part in the passing-out parade on the completion of their training. The Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Faisal Sultan graced the ceremony as Chief Guest.

DG Emergency Services Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer, senior officers from Rescue Headquarters, and Emergency Services Academy were also present at the ceremony. A large number of rescuers, their parents, families, and friends also witnessed the graduation ceremony.

The Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Faisal Sultan congratulated the passing out rescuers, their families and friends. He said that it gives immense satisfaction to our Government that Emergency Services Academy is providing training to emergency services from all provinces of Pakistan and rescuers trained from Academy are serving humanity without any discrimination in their respective districts and provinces.

Dr Faisal further commented that Punjab govt is strengthening Emergency Services by expanding it all Teshils of Punjab and establishing Motorbike Rescue Service. He also appreciated the efforts of Rescue 1122 Punjab on rescuing over 10 million victims of emergencies in Punjab and Academy to get United Nations INSARAG certification.

He also applauded the Instructors of the Academy and its entire management under the leadership of DG Emergency Services Dr Rizwan Naseer for providing professional training to rescuers in ESA. In his remarks, Dr Faisal said that a truly inspiring, excellence, pride professionalism, and a focus on humanism. With the time “1122” has become a source of pride for Pakistan.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, DG Emergency Services Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer took oath from 298 passed-out rescuers. He congratulated the rescuers on the successful completion of their professional training and becoming part of this Live-saving Service. He said that I hope the rescuers would exhibit their highest professionalism while providing immediate rescue services to victims of emergencies in their respective districts. He encouraged the rescuers they would leave ‘no stone unturned to maintain the standards of the Rescue Services.

While highlighting the operational performance of Emergency Service, Dr Rizwan Naseer said that Rescue 1122 has so far rescued over 10 million victims of emergencies since the inception of Rescue 1122. The Fire Rescue Service has also responded to over 177,000 fire emergencies and saved losses worth over Rs 530 billion with professional firefighting in the modern lines.

The Emergency Services Academy has trained to over 22,000 emergency personnel for all provinces of Pakistan since its inception. He said that PESD is also providing technical assistance to all provinces.

Earlier, the passed-out cadets displayed their professional skills of emergency management during mock exercises of deep-well rescue, water rescue, firefighting, urban search and rescue, rescue from confined spaces & rescue from height. In the end, chief guest presented awards to distinguished cadets of the 37th course.

Dr Faisal Sultan along with Dr Rizwan Naseer gave away rescue shields & certificates to the best performance in medical male, female, physical, and overall, best 37th-course award to Shahid Shahzad, Rubeela Zafar, M Waheed, and M Umair respectively.