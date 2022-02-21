BISP payment agent booked

JHANG: Garh Maharaja police on Sunday registered a case against a payment agent of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) for deducting payments of the beneficiary women of the Ehsaas Programme.

BISP Assistant Director Syed Shoaib stated to the police that during the monitoring duty at the Ehsaas cash disbursement centre he learnt that the agent was involved in less payments to the beneficiary women. The AD further told the police that the accused payment agent had been stopped from further payments and criminal proceedings would be initiated against him. The police have registered an FIR under Section 420 of the PPC and started investigation.