2018 polls were accident with state: Kh Asif

DASKA: PMLN leader Khwaja Asif said on Saturday that the 2018 elections were an accident and incident with the state. Addressing a gathering, he said that the government was further increasing the power tariff and terrorism was carried out with the common man by planting petrol bombs.

He said that the price of petrol had reached record level but now the PTI would soon be out of government. Khwaja Asif said that the 2018 elections were an accident and incident with the state and the cost of this accident was being paid by the nation. "It's been a year since the NA-75 election, which was not an election but a big war," he said.