Govt supports digital transformation of media in Punjab, says Hasaan

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Hasaan Khawar has said that the government is making the all-out effort to support the digital transformation of the media in Punjab.
According to official sources here on Sunday, he said that in pursuit of the initiative, the Punjab Government Digital Media Advertisement Policy (PGDMAP) had been drafted under the directions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. The policy draft was a comprehensive document that reflects the Punjab government's commitment to advancement of the digital media industry in the country, he added. Hasaan Khawar said that PGDMAP 2022 would also recognise the social media content creators, influencers and vloggers.
