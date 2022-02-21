More than required number of people ready to leave PTI: Sana

LAHORE: PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan has said to bring a no-confidence motion against the government, more than the required number of people is ready to leave the PTI.

The opposition leadership will decide by consensus in this connection, he said, adding the opposition was not looking at the finger of any umpire. “We have this demand and we want that no umpire should show his finger in politics,” he said and maintained that if nothing was going to happen then why the government ministries were disturbed, why the development funds of two to three billion rupees were being given to the members of the assembly.

Talking to media after his appearance in court, Rana Sanaullah said the law and order situation in the country was very bad and masses life was getting more and more difficult due to continuous increase in petrol prices.

PMLN Punjab president said Prime Minister Imran Khan held a meeting recently on how to take worst revenge from his political and other opponents. “Imran Niazi is an incompetent person and his only goal is to avenge political opponents. I have appeared 60 times in the court over the allegations that I ran a network of supplying drugs all over the world. It has been two and a half years now that the network has not been exposed and the government has not done anything for it,” he claimed. He said the prayers of the people are with us; wherever we go to people they ask when they will get rid of the government.

He said the recent ‘Jalsa’ of Imran Khan in Mandi Bahauddin was not a political gathering but a meeting of government machinery where only the opposition was insulted. He further said more people were ready to leave their party for no-confidence motion and they were in touch with us. Over a question that why the opposition was keeping its card secret, he said if we open everything today, there was a possibility of damage. He said things that the allies have talked about with us were later presented to the media.

Political parties, parliament, judiciary and other institutions should work within the constitutional limits; Rana said. “The only reason why incompetent people have been imposed on the country is because the Constitution has not been implemented in its true spirit,” he added. He further said the country can develop if the government fulfills its responsibilities. The main reason for the deteriorating situation was that the Constitution has not been implemented.