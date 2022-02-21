Mother Languages Literature festival concludes

Islamabad: The two-day Pakistan Mother Languages Literature Festival concluded at the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) in Islamabad. The event had parallel sessions on both days.

The festival was organised by Indus Cultural Forum (ICF) in collaboration with PAL. The well-known scholars and language experts participated in a two-day festival, said a press release issued here. The festival aimed at promoting linguistic and cultural diversity and preserving, protecting, and promoting the languages of the country.

The festival had provided a platform for celebrating 70 plus languages of Pakistan and encouraged language communities to take action for saving their languages from extinction. The festival had featured various programs, i.e., poetry in mother languages, the launching of new books, and poetry recital sessions.