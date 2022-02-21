Govt believes in freedom of media: Farrukh

JHANG: State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said that the government believes in the freedom of media.
He was addressing an oath-taking ceremony organised by journalists here on Sunday. The state minister said that media always played a vital role in ensuring the rule of law in the country. However, he added, media professionals should be careful before releasing the news items to avoid spreading disinformation.
The government was taking steps for the welfare of journalists and had passed the Media Protection Bill that would ensure a conducive working environment for media persons, he added.
The state minister said that being an important part of the society, journalists should provide complete and accurate information to the public. He said that the recent announcement by the PDM about no-confidence motion against the PM would prove a fruitless activity.
