PMLN upping the ante: what next?

News Analysis

By Ansar Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: As the Opposition moves ahead with its plan for a no-confidence move against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) has claimed that the premier is politicising vital institutions of the state.

Such a statement could either strengthen the Opposition's efforts or it could backfire on the PMLN if it proves to be miscalculated or lacks support from other parties involved. Events of last week were particularly significant and many eyebrows were raised when Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa met the president as well the prime minister.

“Although the army chief’s meeting with the prime minister took place on the sidelines of the apex committee on Afghanistan’s session, it is rare for any army chief to meet both heads of the state and the government on the same day,” daily Dawn reported last Monday. The newspaper added, “The brevity of a statement of the Khan-Bajwa meeting issued by the PM Office added to the curiosity of political observers about what could have been possibly discussed between them.”

The very next day, the president, in his interview with Dawn News, revealed that he had also met the prime minister on Monday about which the newspaper reported that no press release was issued.

This lends credence to the notion that something important was discussed as both secretariats did not issue any press statements, which is a standard practice after such meetings. On February 15, this correspondent reported for The News that opposition’s decision to move a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan has some method to madness, as key leaders have high hopes that things would unfold as per the “plan” which is being kept a secret and is known to very few people.

It was hoped that 20 to 30 MPs from the ruling PTI would join the opposition. Contacts with government allies, including the PMLQ and MQM, are also being made as part of the plan. It was also reported by The News, “The ‘hopefuls’ are not discouraged or disappointed about recent interactions with the PMLQ and MQM. They hoped that these PTI allies would side with them at the right time. Though it looks difficult, the ‘hopefuls’ are confident that the PTI MPs would be on their side and a no-confidence motion would be moved against the prime minister by month-end.”

On Sunday, PMLN spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb issued an unusual but extremely intriguing statement in which she alleged that Imran Khan was pressurizing the MNAs through an influential official, who was recently posted to Peshawar, to keep them away from the no-trust move.

She said that the prime minister had already dented the institution by dragging it into politics. She warned that if the prime minister was not restrained from using the institution, the name of the influential official would be disclosed.

This statement from the PMLN is believed to have been issued with the consent of both Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif and might have serious consequences. Some major events are expected to take place following this statement.