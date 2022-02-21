PPP’s long march to prove last nail in PTI govt’s coffin: Sindh CM

SUKKUR: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said the PPP’s long march beginning on February 27 would prove to be the last nail in the coffin of PTI government.

Talking to media persons, the Sindh CM acknowledged the services of Shaheed Khan Isran for the party, saying he was an asset. He said the imposition of governor’s rule in Sindh is impossible and those who are propagandising for it are living in fool’s paradise. He said the federal government has snatched from the poor right to live by raising prices of essential food commodities.

He said the 18th Amendment empowered the provinces to collect royalty and spend on the development and welfare of the people, however, the federal government was trying to deprive the provinces of such right, which would not be tolerated.

He said the Imran-led PTI government is trying to cripple the provincial government financially by deducting its share of money. The federal government, in violation of the Constitution and the Supreme Court’s decision, has deducted Rs31.9 billion out of Rs35 billion from the share of Sindh government and released only Rs3 billion.

About the natural gas, the Sindh CM said the Constitution guaranteed that the people of the province, from where the gas was produced, had the first right to the resource, but the federal government has denied this right to the people of Sindh.