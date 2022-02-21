Shehzad Roy demands removal of tax on contraceptives

KARACHI: Renowned singer, philanthropist Shehzad Roy has highlighted the non-availability to the contraceptives in the country. In a tweet, the goodwill ambassador of Pakistan for population and family planning said that 17 percent couples in Pakistan want to use contraceptives but cannot access them.
In this situation, tax on contraceptives will directly affect population growth. He requested the International Monetary Fund, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin to waive off tax and give a strong message that exponentially growing population was a huge issue.
The security forces conducted an IBO on the reported presence of terrorists in North Waziristan
Despite the defeat, Islamabad are through to the playoffs pushing Quetta Gladiators out of the race
PTI members and their allies in the would work together to thwart the efforts of the opposition, Shah Mehmood
New Delhi and Islamabad are set to start talks at the PCIW level under Indus Waters Treaty
Queen Elizabeth intends to continue with light duties at her Windsor Castle residence
The meeting between the two party leaders will be the first after PPP’s exit from the PDM
Comments