Shehzad Roy demands removal of tax on contraceptives

KARACHI: Renowned singer, philanthropist Shehzad Roy has highlighted the non-availability to the contraceptives in the country. In a tweet, the goodwill ambassador of Pakistan for population and family planning said that 17 percent couples in Pakistan want to use contraceptives but cannot access them.

In this situation, tax on contraceptives will directly affect population growth. He requested the International Monetary Fund, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin to waive off tax and give a strong message that exponentially growing population was a huge issue.