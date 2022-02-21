Queen Elizabeth catches ‘mild’ Covid

The security forces conducted an IBO on the reported presence of terrorists in North Waziristan
Shehzad Roy has highlighted the non-availability to the contraceptives in the country
Despite the defeat, Islamabad are through to the playoffs pushing Quetta Gladiators out of the race
PTI members and their allies in the would work together to thwart the efforts of the opposition, Shah Mehmood
New Delhi and Islamabad are set to start talks at the PCIW level under Indus Waters Treaty
The meeting between the two party leaders will be the first after PPP’s exit from the PDM
Comments