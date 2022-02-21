 
close
Monday February 21, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

Queen Elizabeth catches ‘mild’ Covid

Queen Elizabeth intends to continue with light duties at her Windsor Castle residence

By Our Correspondent  
February 21, 2022
Queen Elizabeth catches ‘mild’ Covid

LONDON: Britain’s 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday but her symptoms are "mild" and she intends to continue with light duties at her Windsor Castle residence, aides said.

Comments