CM’s brother among those issued PTI tickets for KP LG polls

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday issued party tickets to candidates of 53 tehsils of 18 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the second phase of local government elections scheduled for March 31.

According to a notification issued here, in Abbottabad district, the party issued ticket to Aslamzar Khan Jadoon for Tehsil Havelian, Rajab Ali Khan for Tehsil Lora, Malik Junaid Tanoli Advocate in Lower Tanawal, and Attaullah Khan for Charbagh Tehsil.

In Battagram district, Wasim Akbar Khan got the party ticket for Allai Tehsil. In Upper Chitral district, the PTI granted tickets to Jamsheduddin for Mullhow Torkhow Tehsil, and Shahzada Amanur Rahman for Chitral Tehsil.

In Upper Dir district, Jamilur Rahman is issued party ticket for Barawal Tehsil, Malik Rahimullah Kohistani for Kalkot Tehsil, Malik Shakirullah for Sharingal tehsil, Abdul Latif Khan for Larjum tehsil, while the candidate for Warai Tehsil and Kandia will be announced later.

In Shangla district, Waqar Ahmad is granted the PTI ticket for Alpuri Tehsil, Abdul Mula for Puran Tehsil, Sadeedur Rahman for Bisham Tehsil, Nisar Ahmad for Martung Tehsil, and Akhtar Ali Chitan for Chakesar Tehsil.

In Swat, which is home district of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the PTI gave the party ticket to Shahid Ali Khan for Babozai Tehsil, Mian Shahid Ali for Bahrain Tehsil, Kashif Ali for Barikot Tehsil, Haider Ali for Charbagh Tehsil, Aftab Ali Khan for Khwazakhela Tehsil, Saeed Khan for Kabal Tehsil and Abdullah Khan, who is brother of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan is allotted the ticket for Matta Tehsil.

In South Waziristan tribal district, Abdul Wasee is allotted the PTI for Serwakai Tehsil, Nasrullah Khan Wazir for Wana Tehsil, and Riaz Mehsud for Ladha Tehsil.

In Torghar district, Amirullah Khan is granted the party ticket for Judbah Tehsil, Dilroz for Hasanzai Tehsil, and Saifullah Khan for Dur Mera Tehsil. The party didn't issue tickets to candidates in Upper Kohistan while in Lower Kohistan only Murad Khan secured the PTI ticket for Bandkandi Tehsil.

In Kurram tribal district, Syed Jaffar Hussain is allotted ticket for Upper Kurram Tehsil, Arshad Zaman for Lower Kurram Tehsil while Gul Faraz for Central Kurram Tehsil. In Lower Dir district, Syed Feroz Shah, son of PTI MPA and provincial minister Shafiullah Khan, is allotted the party ticket for Adeenzai Tehsil, Kashif Kamal for Timergara Tehsil, Qazi Asim Shoaib for Balambat Tehsil, Obaidur Rahman for Munda Tehsil, Jawad Ali Khan for Samarbagh Tehsil, Ashraf Salar for Lal Qilla Tehsil, and Akhunzada Ashfaqur Rahim is given ticket for Khall Tehsil.

In the Malakand district, Nasir Ali got the party ticket for Batkhela Tehsil, Mohammad Islam for Dargai, and Afzal Hussain for Thana Tehsil.

In Mansehra district, the party leadership allotted the PTI ticket to Kamal Saleem Khan for Mansehra Tehsil, Nawabzada Hasan Salahuddin for Oghi Tehsil, while party ticket to Mushtaq Khan for Balakot is pending while tickets for Baffa and Darban Tehsils will be announced later.

In North Waziristan tribal district, Bilal Khan is given the party ticket for Razmak Tehsil, Sher Baz for Mir Ali Tehsil, while Miranshah Tehsil is left open. In the Orakzai tribal district, Najmul Hasan got the party ticket for Lower Orakzai, and Malik Mumtaz for Upper Orakzai.