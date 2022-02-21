31 Indian fishermen arrested

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) has arrested 31 Indian fishermen and seized five of their vessels for fishing in the country's territorial waters.

According to a spokesperson for the PMSA, the Indian fishermen were arrested from Pakistan's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEC) on February 18 after the agency’s ship detected five Indian fishing boats. The boats were towed to Karachi for legal proceedings. The Indian fishermen were handed over to the Docks police station for registration of cases.