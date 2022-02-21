Salman Sufi Foundation to renovate Mehdi Hassan’s tomb

Taking notice of the fact that the resting place of Mehdi Hassan, the undisputed emperor of Ghazal singing, does not reflect the artiste’s grandeur, the Salman Sufi Foundation has announced that it would renovate the singer’s tomb.

Hassan who changed the course of Ghazal singing single-handedly passed away 10 years ago in 2012. He was laid to rest at the Muhammad Shah Graveyard in North Karachi near Anda Mor.

However, his site of burial was not properly maintained and some media reports also lamented that fact. In a statement, the SSF said it had taken the initiative of renovating the burial site of Hassan to pay the much deserved respect and tribute to our cultural hero in accordance with his legendary status in the music industry.

According to the foundation’s head, Salman Sufi, the grave is currently in a bad state and the tomb pillars have developed cracks. He also lamented that the calligraphy on the tomb was not up to the mark.

According to him, except for the tombstone that had been kept intact, the tomb of Hassan had not been maintained. “It is our responsibility as his listeners and fans that his final resting place is as glorious as his ghazals,” he said.

The goal of the project, he said, was to prove to the world that we respected and adored our artistes. He explained that the foundation aimed at revamping the tomb by fixing cracked columns, painting the structure and ensuring proper calligraphy.

Sufi said that a team of the SSF would ensure that the grave was maintained on a daily basis. The statement read that the foundation has launched the initiative in a private capacity and it would be executed after taking Hassan’s family on board. “It is our civic duty as Hassan Sahab’s fans to return the fame and honour he brought to our country,” the statement read.