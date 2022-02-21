President Alvi to inaugurate linear accelerator machine at KIRAN today

President of Pakistan Arif Alvi is set to inaugurate a linear accelerator machine, which is a device used for external beam radiation treatment for patients with cancer, and a PET scan machine at the Karachi Institute of Radiotherapy and Nuclear Medicine (KIRAN) today (Monday).

Officials of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) told The News that a new linear accelerator radiotherapy machine had been installed at KIRAN for the treatment of cancer patients and it would formally be inaugurated by the president today.

The officials explained that the linear accelerator, which is one of the latest radiotherapy machines being used for the treatment of cancer patients, was already functional and it was purchased at a cost of around $2 million.

“It is the second linear accelerator installed at KIRAN while we have acquired a third linear accelerator, which would soon be installed and made functional very,” an official of KIRAN said, adding that with three linear accelerator machines, the health facility would be able to cater to a large number of cancer patients.

President Alvi would also inaugurate a PET scan machine at KIRAN, which is used for the diagnosis of cancer and other health conditions, the official said, adding that the PET Scan machine cost $2.3 million.

At the moment, there are three PET scans functioning in the public sector in Karachi, including one each at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) and KIRAN.

The KIRAN official said that the health facility was acquiring nuclear medicine for scans from another institute but soon after acquiring a cyclotron unit, which is used to produce the nuclear dose for the PET scan, they would become self-reliant in the PET scans.

To a query, the official said the hospital would remain functional for patients who needed chemotherapy for the treatment of cancer on Monday and those patients who had their appointments for cancer treatment would be allowed to visit the daycare cancer treatment unit.