‘Picket’ gang shames police by robbing dozens of commuters at leisure

A few years ago, the Karachi police decided to implement the age-old policing technique of setting up pickets to stop street crimes. There is little evidence to support that it proved to be of any assistance in apprehending criminals but it does seem that picketing provided inspiration to street criminals who have now adopted the same method to carry out robberies.

At around 8:30pm on Saturday night, a gang of 10 to 12 armed robbers set up their own ‘picket’ on EBM Korangi Causeway and robbed dozens of commuters at gunpoint. The causeway, which connects Baloch Colony and Korangi Industrial Area, is in no way located in the suburbs of the city. To the shame of the Karachi police, the robbers continued their operation for more than 40 minutes in the vicinity of the offices of the Police Helpline 15 and Korangi SP. And this happened within 24 hours of the chief minister declaring that street crime would be eliminated from the city.

“They [the robbers] first blocked the road, causing a traffic jam and then started robbing people stuck in their vehicles at gunpoint for more than 40 minutes,” narrated one of the witnesses, Kashif. “They even snatched jewellery from women and also beat up the citizens who tried to resist.”

The affected people also complained that they informed the Police Helpline 15 but in spite of that, the police did not respond in a timely manner. “Street criminals have taken over Karachi,” said a victim, Naeem. “You will find policemen in the area having dinners at hotels and at pan shops in search of gutka and betel nuts,” he lamented.

On average, a dozen people are daily robbed at gunpoint on the causeway and its surrounding areas. “The intensity of the street crime in the area can be gauged by the fact that the crime reporting room in the police station, especially in the night hours, is overcrowded with the complainants who are mostly victims of street crime,” explained a citizen.

Not one incident

According to some citizens, robbers have been setting up pickets in various areas of the city to continuously rob commuters and pedestrians travelling there.

“Such incidents of pickets established by robbers also occur near the highway where vendors coming from the New Sabzi Mandi area are robbed during the night hours,” said a resident, Imran.

In the meantime, police seem to be helpless. On Saturday, Karachi Police chief Additional IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon blamed drug addiction and unemployment for the spike in street crime and said the police had accepted the challenge to tackle the problem.

Special Investigation Unit SSP Arif Aziz told The News that the Safe City project needed to be urgently implemented to control the rising street crime in Karachi. He said the number of policemen in Karachi was not enough to control law and order. “District Central has around 4 million population with some hundred policemen only,” he explained.

Once again, street crime has become the bane of the residents of Karachi, showing complete failure of the law enforcement agencies. In a recent incident, a senior producer of a private news channel was killed for trying to save another citizen from street criminals.

A total of 16 people have so far been killed and around 90 others wounded during street crime in Karachi in 2022. Citizens have also been deprived of valuables worth tens of millions of rupees during the current year.

As many as 343 people lost their lives during the last six years for resisting mugging bids in Karachi. In 2021, 64 people were killed and 326 wounded during mugging incidents.

A total of 54 people were killed in the city during mugging incidents in 2020, 44 in 2019, 54 in 2018 and 54 in 2017. In 2016, robbers killed 73 people during mugging incidents, reads data compiled by newspapers.

Statistics compiled by the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) also show a dismal law and order situation in the city. According to the CPLC, more than 50,000 citizens of Karachi became victims of street criminals in 2021, and more than 55,042 people were deprived of their cars, motorcycles and mobile phones.

In the first 50 days of the ongoing year, the CPLC says, more than 13,000 people were robbed of cars, motorcycles and mobile phones.