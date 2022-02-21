PMLN names candidates for Mansehra tehsils

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PM­LN) on Sunday announced names of its aspirants for the slots of mayor in four of five tehsils of the district.

“Though it was a difficult task to finalise party’s nominees for the mayors’ slot, we accomplished it in a friendly environment,” The PML-N MNA Mohammad Sajjad told reporters after the parliamentary boards meeting here.

The meeting, which was attended among others by Sajjad, MPA Naeem Sakhi, former MPA Sardar Zahoor, PML-N district president Zafar Mahmood, district general secretary Niaz Mohammad Niazi and tehsil organisers Gul Nawaz Yousafzai and Malik Naveed finalised aspirants for Mansehra, Balakot, Oghi and Darband tehsils.

Sheikh Shafee, according to the PML-N parliamentary board, was nominated as candidate for Mansehra tehsil, Wajid Ali Shah for Oghi, Liaqat Ali Khan for Darband and Ibrahim Shah alias Ami Shah for Balakot.

“We have yet to decide the party’s aspirant for the mayor slot in the Baffa-Pakhal tehsil. And I am optimistic that this decision will also be taken within the next 24 hours,” Sajjad said. He added that there were no differences in PML-N over the allotment of the party tickets as all the applicants signed an undertaking, stating that they would accept the party’s decision wholeheartedly.