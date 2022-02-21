Govt supports digital transformation of media in Punjab: Hasaan

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Hasaan Khawar has said that the government is making the all-out effort to support the digital transformation of the media in Punjab.

According to official sources here on Sunday, he said that in pursuit of the initiative, the Punjab Government Digital Media Advertisement Policy (PGDMAP) had been drafted under the directions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The policy draft was a comprehensive document that reflects the Punjab government’s commitment to advancement of the digital media industry in the country, he added.

Hasaan Khawar said that PGDMAP 2022 would also recognise the social media content creators, influencers and vloggers.

He said, “With these policy provisions, the Punjab government intends to bring the young media experts, journalists and influencers into the mainstream media, so their unique contribution to the sector is acknowledged, rewarded and strengthened by all possible means.

“Reaffirming the Punjab government’s resolve about strengthening the media as an important pillar of state in general and acknowledging the role of journalists for shaping society in particular, Hasaan Khawar said that all stakeholders would be taken into confidence so that maximum benefit could be obtained from the policy.