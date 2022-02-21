International Social Justice Day: ‘India usurper of Kashmiris, minorities’ social rights’

MUZAFFARABAD: Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali has said that India has usurped the social rights of people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and minorities living in India.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that while International Social Justice Day is being celebrated all over the world but 15 million people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and all minorities including Muslims in India have been deprived of social justice.

Expressing concern over injustice, oppression and terrorism in IIOJ&K, he said that the world had witnessed how India, under the guise of so-called democracy, had become a usurper on the rights of 15 million people. He maintained that social rights of people in IIOJ&K, including their freedom was being snatched by force and the whole IIOJ&K was under military siege since August 05, 2019.

“People are deprived of their basic rights and cannot exercise their rights due to implementation of black laws particularly in IIOJ&K, said Ghazali.”