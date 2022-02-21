2 alleged terrorists

PESHAWAR: Two alleged members of Daesh were arrested and hand-grenades and pistols were recovered from them on Sunday, officials said.

An official of the Counter-Terrorism Department said the CTD teams were tipped off about the presence of two wanted terrorists of Daesh after which action was taken in Jamrud tehsil of Khyber district.

The official said the two terrorists Hazrat Khan and Abdul Wahid were arrested while trying to flee on a motorbike. Hand-grenades and pistols were also recovered from them.

A case has been registered while the held terrorists were shifted to an unknown place for an in­t­e­rrogation.