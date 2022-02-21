PTI to sweep second phase of LG polls, says Azam Swati

MANSEHRA: Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati on Sunday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf would sweep the upcoming local government elections on its performance.

“We had evolved an effective mechanism to deal with the coronavirus pandemic in the country. And will also overcome inflation and price-hike through an effective policy soon,” Azam Swati told a public gathering in the Jarad area of Kaghan valley.

He said that though the PTI had suffered a setback in the first phase of the local government’s elections in the province, the situation would be different in the second phase of these elections.

“Our workers have buried the hatchets in these elections and we will restore our party’s lost glory in the second phase,” Swati added.

He said that the country was suffering the brunt of the agreements reached with the independent power producers and other companies during the Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz governments.