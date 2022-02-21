Man killed for honour in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A man was killed for honour in Azakhel Payan in the district here on Sunday, sources said.

One Farhad Ali told the police that he was going to his agriculture fields

along with his brother Rehan Ali on a motorcycle when the accused Tahir Akbar and his son Fahad opened fire on them on Cherat Road.

He said that he escaped unhurt in the firing while his brother Rehan Ali was killed.

He said that six years back, the daughter of Tahir Akbar had married his brother Rehan Ali without the consent of her family, which had angered them. He said that Tahir Akbar and his son Fahad killed his brother.

The accused managed to escape from the spot. The police registered the

case and started an investigation. Meanwhile, the police recovered two unidentified bodies from Misri Banda.

Some locals had spotted the bodies stuffed into a gunnysack and informed the police.

A cellphone was also recovered from one body. The victims were said to be 65 and 35 years old and were clad in brown and blue dresses.

The bodies were taken to the district headquarters hospital where the doctors obtained DNA samples from them for forensic analysis.

The police buried the bodies temporarily and launched investigations after registering the case.