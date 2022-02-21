Explosives recovered in Lakki operation

PESHAWAR: The police and security personnel on Sunday recovered explosives and detonators illegally kept in the godown of mining companies in Hassankhel in Lakki Marwat.
An official said the police and personnel of other forces conducted an operation in Hassankhel and recovered a huge quantity of explosives, 157 detonators and 110 meter safety fuses that were kept illegally. Three people have been arrested and a case was registered.
